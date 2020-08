Monster Rancher 2 Game Launches for Switch in Japan on September 17

Video previews game's Switch port

The Japanese Nintendo Direct Mini livestream revealed on Wednesday that KOEI Tecmo 's port of its Monster Rancher 2 ( Monster Farm 2 ) game will launch for the Nintendo Switch in Japan on September 17.

The port will also launch on iOS and Android devices on an unspecified schedule. The release features more than 400 monsters, and includes new elements as well as improvements based on the results of a promotional Twitter campaign.

Monster Rancher 2 initially debuted for PlayStation in Japan in February 1999. The game then launched in North America in August 1999 and in Europe in October 2000.

KOEI Tecmo released a port of the original Monster Rancher game in Japan for iOS and Android devices in November 2019 and for Switch in December 2019.

The first game in the Monster Rancher series debuted for the PlayStation console in 1997. The game tasks players with raising a variety of monsters to fight in tournaments, with the game deciding how to raise the monster, which then determines how the monsters fight. A notable feature of many games in the series is the ability to generate a random monster dependent upon discs that the player provides for the game to read.

The most recent entry in the series is My Monster Rancher , a smartphone game that debuted in 2011.

The game series inspired a 73-episode television anime series that ran from 1999 to 2001.