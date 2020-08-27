Scarlet Nexus Game's Trailer Previews Psychic Powers

RPG to launch on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC

Bandai Namco Entertainment America began streaming a new trailer for Bandai Namco Studios' Scarlet Nexus role-playing game on Thursday. The video previews the psychic abilities of Yuito and members of the Other Suppression Force.

The game will launch on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC via Steam . The game will feature 4K Ultra HD graphics for Xbox Series X, and it will launch through Smart Delivery.

Former developers of the Tales of series, including Tales of Vesperia , are developing the game. Code Vein producer Keita Iizuka is producing the game.

Bandai Namco describes the game's story:

In a far distant future, a psionic hormone was discovered in the human brain, granting people extra-sensory powers and changing the world as we know it. Just as humanity was entering this new era, deranged mutants known as Others began to descend from the sky with a thirst for human brains. Highly resistant to conventional attack methods, extreme measures needed to be taken to battle the overwhelming threat and preserve humanity. Those with acute extra-sensory abilities, known as psionics, were our chance to fight the onslaught from above. To this day, psionics have been scouted for their talents and recruited to the Other Suppression Force (OSF), humanity's last line of defense.

The game will be set in "a futuristic Japanese landscape that combines inspirations from classic anime and western science fiction." Players will become protagonist Yuito Sumeragi and use psycho-kinetic abilities to combat the Others.

