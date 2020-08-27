Voice Actor Shin'ichirō Kamio Cleared After COVID-19 Treatment

Returns home from facility with new PCR test coming back negative

Talent agency 81 Produce announced on Thursday that voice actor Shin'ichirō Kamio has been discharged from a designated lodging facility, where he had been receiving medical treatment after testing positive for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Kamio developed a fever on August 15 and stayed home from work, but his temperature returned to normal the next day. On August 17 he developed a fever again, and took a PCR test on August 18. He received the positive test results for COVID-19 and subsequently entered a designated lodging facility (as opposed to a regular hospital) on August 20.

Kamio returned home from the lodging facility on Tuesday after meeting the discharging criteria by Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare. In addition, he tested negative on a new PCR test.

Kamio thanked fans for their encouragement, and 81 Produce apologized to fans and people involved in Kamio's work for causing worry and trouble. 81 Produce reiterated that it continues to prioritize the safety of its cast, staff, and fans by preventing infections and the spread of COVID-19. The agency added that Kamio will gradually return to work, while his progress remains under observation.

Kamio has voiced roles in such anime as Ensemble Stars! (Kuro Kiryu), Cardfight!! Vanguard: Shinemon Arc (Tonori Fujinami), and Chō Soku Henkei Gyrozetter (Eraser 666). He will voice the character Rio Mason Busujima in the upcoming Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima television anime series.



Image via 81 produce

Source: 81 produce via Nijimen