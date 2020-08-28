Bubble Bobble 4 Friends Game Launches for PS4 in Japan on November 19

Trailer streamed for PS4 version of Switch puzzle game

Taito posted a trailer for the PlayStation 4 version of its Bubble Bobble 4 Friends game on Thursday. The video reveals that the game will launch for PS4 in Japan on November 19.

ININ Games posted the English version of the trailer:

The game's official website lists a November 2020 release for the PS4 version's English release. ININ Games will release the game in America, Europe, and Australia. The game will include additional content not available in the previous Nintendo Switch version, but the new content will be added to the Switch version via a patch.

ININ Games released the game on Nintendo Switch in Europe last November. It launched in Japan on February 20, and in the United States on March 31.

ININ Games describes the game:

As in the previous highly popular series, the thrilling and epic bubble fight starts again! One night, a child's room became enfolded by a miraculous light and every object under its rays suddenly came to life - including the child's most favorite toy, the little dragon called Bub. Full of jealousy, the wicked magician Bonner challenges the friendly dragon to battle.

The game includes a new local four-player mode.