Carlotta Films Streams Trailer for French Documentary About Director Satoshi Kon

Carlotta Films publicly posted a teaser trailer on Monday for an upcoming French documentary about anime film director Satoshi Kon titled Satoshi Kon : La Machine À Rêves.

The teaser lists a 2020 release date for the film, but the film's release window is not yet confirmed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation.

The documentary's director Pascal-Alex Vincent confirmed to ANN that he's interviewed the following people so far: Mamoru Oshii , Mamoru Hosoda , Masao Maruyama , Taro Maki , Masashi Ando , Aya Suzuki , Hiroyuki Okiura , Masayuki Murai, Masafumi Mima , Yasutaka Tsutsui , Nobutaka Ike , Junko Iwao , Megumi Hayashibara , Shōzō Iizuka , Jeremy Clapin, Marc Caro, Rodney Rothman, and Andrew Osmond. More interviews are planned.

Satoshi Kon passed away on August 24, 2010. This past Monday marked the 10th anniversary of his passing.

Kon began working as a manga creator on such works as Kaikisen (1990) before deciding to delve into the anime industry with the art design of Hiroyuki Kitakubo and Katsuhiro Otomo 's Roujin Z video in 1991. He then worked on the script and art direction of " Magnetic Rose ," a segment of Otomo's 1995 science-fiction anthology film Memories .

Kon first drew worldwide attention with his feature film directorial debut, the psychological suspense film Perfect Blue , in 1997. He would follow that with a string of critically acclaimed anime projects: Millennium Actress (2001), Tokyo Godfathers (2003), Paranoia Agent (2004), and Paprika (2006). At the time of his passing, Kon was working at Madhouse on a feature film called Yume-Miru Kikai ( The Dreaming Machine ). Madhouse announced later that year that it had resumed production on Yume-Miru Kikai , but the project remains unfinished. Masao Maruyama most recently stated in August 2018 that the film is still unfinished. He also reported at the same time that that a script is being written for an anime adaptation of Satoshi Kon 's OPUS manga.

Sources: Carlotta Films' Vimeo channel and Twitter account

Disclaimer: Andrew Osmond, ANN's UK Editor, is one of the interviewees featured in the film and in the above trailer. Andrew was not involved in the writing or editing of this article, but did provide some information about the film for the article.