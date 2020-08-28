News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 17-23

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Animal Crossing: New Horizons stays at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: August 17-23

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20 42,863 5,594,061
2 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 30,689 1,366,433
3 PS4 Ghost of Tsushima Sony Interactive Entertainment July 17 17,037 362,354
4 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5 14,290 336,490
5 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 13,862 3,119,722
6 NSw eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2020 Konami July 9 9,522 200,447
7 NSw Paper Mario: The Origami King Nintendo July 17 9,384 231,959
8 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 8,016 3,711,061
9 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 7,459 3,537,933
10 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 7,230 3,803,838
11 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 6,404 1,482,444
12 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 5,820 1,532,953
13 PS4 eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2020 Konami July 9 5,366 150,534
14 PS4 Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme Vs. Maxiboost ON Bandai Namco Entertainment July 30 4,233 155,623
15 NSw Cupid Parasite Idea Factory August 20 3,538 3,538
16 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 3,498 1,633,487
17 NSw Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version Bandai Namco Entertainment July 25, 2019 3,438 480,613
18 NSw New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo January 11, 2019 3,250 886,614
19 NSw Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training Nintendo December 27, 2019 3,061 282,487
20 PS4 They Are Billions Spike Chunsoft August 20 3,046 3,046

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 10-16
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with:

News homepage / archives