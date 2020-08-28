News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 17-23
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Animal Crossing: New Horizons stays at #1
Japan's Game Ranking: August 17-23
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20
|42,863
|5,594,061
|2
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|30,689
|1,366,433
|3
|PS4
|Ghost of Tsushima
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|July 17
|17,037
|362,354
|4
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5
|14,290
|336,490
|5
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|13,862
|3,119,722
|6
|NSw
|eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2020
|Konami
|July 9
|9,522
|200,447
|7
|NSw
|Paper Mario: The Origami King
|Nintendo
|July 17
|9,384
|231,959
|8
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|8,016
|3,711,061
|9
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|7,459
|3,537,933
|10
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|7,230
|3,803,838
|11
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|6,404
|1,482,444
|12
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|5,820
|1,532,953
|13
|PS4
|eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2020
|Konami
|July 9
|5,366
|150,534
|14
|PS4
|Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme Vs. Maxiboost ON
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|July 30
|4,233
|155,623
|15
|NSw
|Cupid Parasite
|Idea Factory
|August 20
|3,538
|3,538
|16
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|3,498
|1,633,487
|17
|NSw
|Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|July 25, 2019
|3,438
|480,613
|18
|NSw
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|Nintendo
|January 11, 2019
|3,250
|886,614
|19
|NSw
|Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training
|Nintendo
|December 27, 2019
|3,061
|282,487
|20
|PS4
|They Are Billions
|Spike Chunsoft
|August 20
|3,046
|3,046
Source: Famitsu