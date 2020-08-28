Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story Game's English Version Shuts Down on September 29

In-game items will no longer be available for purchase after September 10

The official English Twitter account for the Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story smartphone game announced on Friday that the game's English version will be shutting down all operations on September 29 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

The in-game items Magia Stones will no longer be available for purchase after September 10 at 11:59 p.m. PDT. 30 Day Magia Passes will no longer be available for purchase after August 30 at 11:59 p.m. PDT. The official website for the game released a timetable of the game's remaining operations.

The game launched for iOS and Android devices in Japan in August 2017, and is free to play with optional in-game purchases. The English version launched in the United States and Canada on June 25, 2019.

The game's story, a spinoff of the Puella Magi Madoka Magica anime, takes place in the burgeoning city of Kamihama. Guided by a strange power, magical girls gather in this town and battle with a new power drawn from witches. Iroha Tamaki arrives in this town and joins other magical girls to search for her missing younger sister Ui. Before long, Homura Akemi also arrives in the town. "If I can understand the mystery of this town, maybe I can save Kaname."

The new character Iroha Tamaki (voiced by Momo Asakura ) becomes a magical girl with a wish to save her sister from illness. Madoka Kaname (again voiced by Aoi Yūki ) also arrives in Kamihama to search for her missing friend Homura.

A television anime adaptation of the game premiered on January 4. Funimation , Crunchyroll , and HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired. The anime will get a second season.

A manga adaptation launched in August 2018, and a stage play adaptation featuring members of the Keyakizaka46 idol group ran from August to September 2018.