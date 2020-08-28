Online a-Nation Music Festival on August 29 Features Ayumi Hamasaki, Kumi Koda, Da-iCE, More

23 performances will stream for free

The a-nation music festival announced on Monday the complete artist lineup for its virtual event taking place on August 29 starting at 4:00 p.m. JST (3:00 a.m. EDT). The music festival will be available to stream worldwide.

The event streamed a teaser video for its "Purple Stage" on August 14.

The 44 performances scheduled for the "Blue Stage", "Green Stage," and "Yellow Stage" will be ticketed events. Tickets for the entire virtual festival are priced at 4,800 yen (about US$45). The "Blue Stage" will feature performances by Amuyi, Ayumi Hamasaki , EMPiRE, Faky , Fei, Gemma, GENIC, Kalen Anzai , Kumi Koda , Kohmi Hirose , MAMESHiBA NO TAiGUN, Naomi, Novelbright, SuperM, Sae Otsuka, and VOGUE5.

The "Green Stage" will feature performances by Back-On , BALLISTIK BOYZ from EXILE TRIBE , BuZZ, Da-iCE , DA PUMP , HAO, I Don't Like Mondays., JADE, Julius, lol, Daichi Miura , SKY-HI , STAMP, Super Junior, and Wayne Huang.

The "Yellow Stage" will feature performances by Beverly , Chou Tokimeki♡Sendenbu, Exo-SC, Genin wa Jibun ni Aru., HARAMIchan, James Lu, M!LK, Peter Fish , Pikotarō , Red Velvet, SEAMO , Timo Feng, TRF , and Yoanna.

The 23 performances scheduled for the "Purple Stage" and "White Stage" will be available to stream for free. The "Purple Stage" will steam on avex's YouTube channel and feature performances by Aina The End , Golden Bomber , HAN-KUN from Shōnan no Kaze , macaroniempitsu, Mosawo, riria, and Taisei Miyakawa.

The "White Stage" will stream on avex's LINE channel and feature performances by AATA, Baby Kiy, Emiko Suzuki , Hiro Ishibashi, IKINIGE, kolme, Leola, MaRuRi to Ryuga, Project 88 , Rei©hi, Run Girls, Run! , Sakuramen, The World Standard , THREE1989, Tomoko Matsumoto (dj mapi), and Yu.

avex has hosted the a-Nation music festival since 2002. The event has "amassed over 6.1 million attendees between 2002-2019 and is known as Japan's biggest summer festival."

Source: Press release