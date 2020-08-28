Sentai Filmworks Licenses Granbelm Anime

Blu-ray Disc ships on November 3

Sentai Filmworks announced on Thursday that it has licensed the Granbelm original anime series. The company will release the anime on Blu-ray Disc on November 3.

Sentai Filmworks describes the anime series:

Was going back to school at night to retrieve a forgotten lunch box a really bad mistake? That's how it seems when Mangetsu Kohinata suddenly finds herself pulled into a strange world where girls in giant magical armor are engaged in a ferocious battle. While the timing was unfortunate, it turns out that Mangetsu's arrival in this strange realm was anything but a mistake, because Mangetsu appears to be a mage herself! Now, with the help of her mysterious new friend Shingetsu, Mangetsu must learn how to summon and control her own giant armor as they fight against other mages in a competition with an unbelievable prize - control of the lost magic that once ruled our planet! The paths of two magical warriors collide, each fighting to claim their ultimate destiny, in the spectacular world of GRANBELM !

The anime debuted in Japan in July 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

Masaharu Watanabe ( Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- , Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Memory Snow , Wakaba Girl ) directed the series at Nexus ( Wakaba Girl , Chivalry of a Failed Knight ). Jukki Hanada ( Sound! Euphonium , Love Live! School idol project , Love Live! Sunshine!! ) oversaw the series scripts and Shinichirou Otsuka ( Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- light novel illustrator) designed the original characters. Infinite produced the anime. Eir Aoi performed opening theme song "Tsuki o Ou Mayonaka" (Following the Moon in the Middle of the Night), and Uru performed the anime's ending theme song "Negai" (Wish).

