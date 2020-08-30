Bleach: Soul Rising MMORPG App Launches in Japan This Fall

Game launched in China in November 2018

This year's 39th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that KLab Inc. and Chinese developer Beijing Kunlun Lexiang Network Technology's Bleach : Soul Rising smartphone MMORPG will launch in Japan this fall. The game's Twitter account posted a promotional video on August 9.

The game debuted in China in November 2018. The Japanese release will be free to play, but with optional in-game purchases. Pre-registration is available now.

The game is a smartphone MMORPG that features playable characters from the manga such as Ichigo and Rukia. The game uses action game controls to take down Hollows in the city. The game also features quests and story events from the manga.

KLab launched its Bleach : Brave Souls smartphone game in Japan in July 2015 and worldwide in January 2016. The iOS and Android game is free-to-play with in-app purchases, and has 50 million downloads worldwide.

