Actress Ruri Shinato Passes Away

The official website for actress and model Ruri Shinato's agency G-STAR. PRO announced on Monday that Shinato passed away suddenly at her home due to a chronic illness on August 28. She was 31.

G-STAR. PRO stated that Shinato collapsed in her home due to an apparent seizure. Shinato's family had grown concerned after they were unable to contact her, and they then discovered she had collapsed. The agency noted that Shinato may have had a minor form of epilepsy, according to her agency. Shinato's family plan to hold a private funeral ceremony for her.

Police concluded that Shinato did not die by foul play or suicide. G-STAR. PRO asked the media to refrain from reaching out to Shinato's family with regards to her death and publishing articles with speculation related to her death.

Shinato played Kitagawa in the Hanazawa Naoki live-action series. Additionally, she was known as a gravure idol. Shinato played Trish in the Sengoku Basara vs. Devil May Cry collaborative stage play, and she also had a role in the live-action film adaptation of Nanki Satō and Akira Kiduki 's Usotsuki Paradox manga.

