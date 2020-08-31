DMP's Juné Imprint to Release Volume 4 of Twittering Birds Never Fly Manga

4th volume ships with "something extra" in December

Digital Manga Publishing 's Juné Imprint announced on Twitter on August 1 that it will release the fourth compiled volume of Kou Yoneda 's Twittering Birds Never Fly ( Saezuru Tori wa Habatakanai ) manga in English in December. The first edition of the manga volume will bundle a "little something extra."

Juné Manga released the third compiled English-language volume of the manga in March 2017.

Digital Manga Publishing describes the story:

The sexually masochistic yakuza boss, Yashiro, isn't the type to warm up to others easily. But when Chikara Doumeki, his newly hired bodyguard, catches his interest, he reconsiders his "hands-off" policy with subordinates. As Yashiro's invitations fail, the yakuza boss finds out his bodyguard has a very personal reason for staying at arm's length.

The manga runs in Taiyoh Tosho 's Hertz and ihr HertZ magazines. The manga's sixth compiled book volume shipped in May 2019.

The manga inspired Saezuru Tori wa Habatakanai: The Clouds Gather , the first film in the franchise 's anime project, which opened in Japan on February 15. The second film is titled Saezuru Tori wa Habatakanai - The Storm Breaks . The anime project will have three theatrical installments, with each installment being 60 minutes in length. Sentai Filmworks has licensed all three installments.

The staff of the films are also producing an original anime DVD ( OAD ) for the franchise titled Don't Stay Gold . The anime is based on a short story Yoneda wrote about Kageyama and Kuga's first meeting. The OAD will ship with a special edition of the seventh volume of the original manga.

Fuji TV 's new Blue Lynx boys-love anime label produced the first film as its first project. The film stars Tarusuke Shingaki as Yashiro and Wataru Hatano as Doumeki (both reprised the roles from earlier drama CDs).

Thanks to A. M. for the news tip.

Source: Juné's Twitter account