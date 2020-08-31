Naoshi Arakawa's 'Farewell, My Dear Cramer' Manga Listed With Film, TV Anime Adaptations

Amazon Japan, in the description for its listing of the October issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine , lists that Naoshi Arakawa 's Farewell, My Dear Cramer ( Sayonara Watashi no Cramer ) manga is getting a film adaptation and a television anime adaptation. The listing did not specify the medium of the film. The magazine officially ships on September 4.

Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga digitally simultaneously with its Japanese release, and also plans to release the manga in print. The company describes the manga:

With no soccer accomplishments to speak of during the entirety of Sumire Suo's junior high school years, the young wing gets an odd offer. Suo's main rival, Midori Soshizaki, invites her to join up on the same team in high school, with a promise that she'll never let Suo “play alone.” It's an earnest offer, but the question is whether Suo will take her up on it. Thus the curtain opens on a story that collects an enormous cast of individual soccer-playing personalities!

Arakawa launched the manga in May 2016. Kodansha published the manga's 12th volume in Japan on June 17.

Arawaka previously drew the two-volume Sayonara, Football manga about girls soccer in 2010. The manga featured a female protagonist in middle school.

Arakawa's Your Lie in April manga inspired a 22-episode television anime series that premiered in October 2014, and Aniplex of America released the series on home video. The manga also inspired a live-action film that opened in September 2016. Kodansha Comics released the original manga in English.



Source: Amazon