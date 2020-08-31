RetroCrush Adds Haruka Nogizaka's Secret, Kite, Kobato., Lupin III: Part II Anime

Digital Media Rights revealed on Monday that it has licensed six new anime titles for its RetroCrush streaming service. The company also announced the release dates for the anime titles that will stream on its RetroCrush streaming service in September.

The titles will launch on consecutive Fridays in September:

The Kite original video anime ( OVA ) will stream in English on the service. The Lupin III: Part II anime will stream in both Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub . The other four anime will stream in Japanese with English subtitles.

RetroCrush is a free, ad-supported video-on-demand service available in the United States and Canada. The service has apps on iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV , and smart TVs, in addition to being available on browsers. The service launched in March with 12 titles, added eight anime titles in June, premiered 10 anime titles in July, and added seven titles in August. A free ad-supported television (FAST) version of RetroCrush launched through the STIRR streaming service on July 23.

Digital Media Rights stated to ANN that its goal with the streaming service is to "serve as a community built for the consumption and discussion of the Golden Age of Japanese animation, (and some not so retro), from the perspectives of pop culture, fandom, art, internet memes & more."

The service plans to include a library of content that "hasn't had proper streaming releases outside of Japan."

RetroCrush 's streaming partners include Discotek Media , TMS , NHK , Studio Pierrot , AMG, and Happinet, among others.

Source: Email correspondence