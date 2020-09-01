Go Nagai, Dyanmic Pro Pen 'Ken no Oni' 1-Shot Manga for Young Magazine

Manga centers on destiny of legendary swordsmen Miyamoto Musashi, Sasaki Kojiro

This year's 40th issue of Kodansha 's Young Magazine revealed on Monday that Go Nagai and his Dynamic Pro studio will pen a new one-shot manga titled "Ken no Oni" (Sword Demon). The manga will be 47-pages long, and will celebrate the magazine's 40th anniversary.

The manga's story will revolve around the destiny that entangles legendary master swordsmen Miyamoto Musashi and his opponent Sasaki Kojiro ("Ken no Oni" is a common moniker applied to Kojiro).

Nagai debuted as a manga artist in 1967 with Meakashi Polikichi and went on to create many classic and genre-defining works, including Cutie Honey , Devilman , Mazinger Z , Getter Robo , and Harenchi Gakuen . In recent years, he has continued to pen new spinoffs, such as his ongoing Devilman Saga manga. He has also serialized the autobiographical Gekiman! manga about the creation of his various notable titles.