Ani ni Tsukeru Kusuri wa Nai! Anime's Promo Videos Preview Season 4

Season premieres in Japan on October 2

Imagineer began streaming 30- and 60-second versions of a promotional video for the fourth season of the Ani ni Tsukeru Kusuri wa Nai! (There's No Cure for My Brother Being Around Me!) television anime on Wednesday.

Rarecho ( Aggretsuko ) is returning to direct the anime at Imagineer and Fanworks , and is also penning the scripts. A Shanghai studio is listed as the third animation studio instead of the third season's Planet Cartoon. The cast from the previous seasons are returning for the fourth season. The anime is based on a Chinese web comic by Yu Lei .

Tencent began streaming the series on the Tencent Video platform in China in August. The anime will premiere in Japan on Tokyo MX on October 2 at 9:54 p.m. The new season will also stream on various platforms in Japan.

The original comic's story centers on a violent girl who strikes her idiot older brother. The story also focuses on sibling love, love, and food. The web manga has been read more than 500 million times online in China.

The first season premiered in China in March 2017, and aired on Tokyo MX1 in Japan in April 2017. The second season premiered on Tokyo MX1 in July 2018, and also streamed in China. The third season streamed in China in August 2019 and premiered on Tokyo MX1 in October 2019.