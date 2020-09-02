Funimation Reveals The Millionaire Detective Anime's English Dub Cast

Funimation revealed on Wednesday the English dub cast and staff for The Millionaire Detective - Balance: UNLIMITED , the television anime of Yasutaka Tsutsui 's bestselling detective novel Fugō Keiji (Wealthy Detective). The company also revealed that the anime's English dub will premiere on Thursday.

The English dub cast includes:

Clifford Chapin is directing the English dub . Jamal Roberson is the ADR engineer, and Jeramey Kraatz is the adaptive writer.

The anime premiered on Fuji TV channel's Noitamina programming block on April 9, and aired its first two episodes before it delayed episodes three and onward on April 23 in consideration of the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The anime restarted its airing from the first episode on July 16 in Japan.

Funimation resumed streaming new episodes of the series with the third episode on July 30. Funimation was streaming the anime as it aired in Japan. Aniplex of America postponed the anime's simulcast releases due to the COVID-19 delay.

The story follows the incredibly wealthy Daisuke Kanbe ( Yūsuke Ōnuki ) who audaciously solves cases in unconventional ways. Whereas Tsutsui serialized the original novel from 1975 to 1977, the anime moves the setting into the modern day. Kanbe is assigned to the "Modern Crimes Task Unit" — a unit created to keep problematic officers away from others. There, Kanbe becomes partners with Haru Katō ( Mamoru Miyano ).

Tomohiko Ito ( Sword Art Online franchise , ERASED , Silver Spoon , Occult Academy , Hello World ) is directing the anime at CloverWorks . Team B.U.L is credited with drafting the story, and Taku Kishimoto ( ERASED , 2019's Fruits Basket , Haikyu!! ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Keigo Sasaki ( ERASED , The Seven Deadly Sins ) is designing the characters, and Yūgo Kanno ( Psycho-Pass , Ajin , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable ) is composing the music. The technology and science website Gizmodo Japan is credited with "gadget coordination" for ensuring that gadgets are realistically portrayed in the anime.

Male idol group SixTONES perform the anime's opening theme song "NAVIGATOR." OKAMOTO'S perform the anime's ending theme song "Welcome My Friend."

Source: Funimation