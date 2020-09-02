SuBLime Licenses Bad Boys, Happy Home Manga

Manga's 1st volume launches physically, digitally on July 13, 2021

Viz Media 's SuBLime imprint for boys-love manga announced on Twitter on Tuesday that it has licensed author SHOOWA and artist Hiromasa Okujima's Bad Boys, Happy Home ( Dōsei Yankee Akamatsu Seven ) manga.

The manga's first volume will launch physically and digitally on July 13, 2021, and the second volume will launch in October 2021.

The manga launched in Akita Shoten 's Kachi Comi magazine in April 2018. The manga's second compiled book volume shipped in Japan in January.

The manga follows Akamatsu, a delinquent high school student who fights with a mysterious man who lives in the park. The official Twitter account for the SuBLime imprint teases the story with the question: "Can two guys with tumultuous pasts find healing through cohabitation?"