Tokyopop Licenses This Wonderful Season With You, Katakoi Lamp Manga

Tokyopop announced on Wednesday that it has licensed the This Wonderful Season With You and Katakoi Lamp manga for its new Love x Love romance imprint. The company will publish the manga physically and digitally.

The company also revealed debut release dates for three previously announced manga. The release dates include:

Hagi 's The God and the Flightless Messenger - December 8

's - December 8 Mimu Oyamada's BL Fans LOVE My Brother?! - January 12

- January 12 Hayane Dento's The Cat Proposed - February 16

The newly announced manga include:

Title: This Wonderful Season With You ( Subarashii Kisetsu Yasashi Kimi to , pictured right)

Creator: Atsuko Yusen

Debut Date: February 2

Summary: Enoki is practically the poster-boy for what a typical nerd looks like: short and slight, complete with big round glasses and social awkwardness. His main hobby is playing video games, and he's used to not having many friends at school. Then, he meets Shirataki, a former member of the baseball club and his exact opposite; tall, muscular and sporty. Despite their many differences, the spark of friendship between the two boys begins to grow into something more...

Title: Katakoi Lamp

Creator: Azumi Kyohei

Debut Date: March 2

Summary: Kazuto Muronoi runs a cute little coffee shop, where many people enjoy doing some work or writing papers for school. Among his coffee shop's regulars is a college student named Jun, who often studies there. It was love at first sight for Kazuto! Will Kazuto be able to find the courage to confess his crush before Jun graduates college and stops frequenting the shop? And to make matters even more complicated... it seems Jun has his sights set on another worker at the café!

Tokyopop also licensed Ana C. Sánchez's Alter Ego comic for its International Women of Manga and Love x Love imprints, and the first volume will launch on February 9.



Source: Press release