'Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun' Anime Season 2 Premieres Next April

NHK revealed on Wednesday that the second anime season based on Osamu Nishi 's Mairimashita! Iruma-kun manga will premiere in April 2021. NHK also unveiled the returning staff and a new visual for the second season.

Makoto Moriwaki returns to direct the second season at Bandai Namco Pictures , with Kazuyuki Fudeyasu once again in charge of series composition. Satohiko Sano returns as character designer. Akimitsu Honma once again composes the music. NHK and NHK Enterprises are credited for production.

The first anime premiered last October on NHK Educational , and had 23 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan under the title Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun , and also streamed an English dub.

The story of Mairimashita! Iruma-kun follows Iruma, a kind-hearted 14-year-old boy whose parents sell him to demons for their own selfish interests. However, the demon he is sold to has no grandson of his own, so he dotes on Iruma and sends him to demon school.

Nishi launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in March 2017.

Source: NHK