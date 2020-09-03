D4DJ Franchise Gets 4-Panel Manga on September 8

Shirokuma draws D4DJ 4-koma mix! manga about characters' daily lives

The official website of Bushiroad 's Monthly Bushiroad magazine revealed last week that Bushiroad 's D4DJ ( Dig Delight Direct Drive DJ ) multimedia project will have a new manga titled D4DJ 4-koma mix! that will launch in the magazine's October issue on September 8. Shirokuma will draw the manga.

The four-panel manga will feature all six units, starting with Happy Around!, and will center on their daily lives.

The franchise is inspiring a television anime titled D4DJ First Mix . Anime director Seiji Mizushima ( Fullmetal Alchemist , Mobile Suit Gundam 00 , Un-Go ) is directing the anime part at SANZIGEN Animation Studio ( BanG Dream! franchise , Monster Strike the Animation , BBK/BRNK ). Bushiroad is credited with the original work, and the company's founder and president Takaaki Kidani is executive producer. BanG Dream! 's Ko Nakamura is credited with the original story. Masahiro Nakayama is supervising producer, and Shigeru Saitō ( The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya , Lucky Star ) is music producer.

Following after BanG Dream! and Revue Starlight , D4DJ is Bushiroad 's new DJ-themed mixed-media project. The project includes live DJ performances, anime, and games. The project incorporates new music as well as remixes of popular music.

Game developer Donuts is developing the D4DJ Groovy Mix rhythm game for mobile devices. The game is scheduled to launch this fall.