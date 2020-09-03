Doraemon Anime Celebrates Manga's 50th Anniversary With New Special

The official website for the Doraemon anime announced on Thursday that the anime will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the debut of Fujiko F. Fujio 's original Doraemon manga on Saturday with an anime special that will consist of three anime episodes.

Singer Gen Hoshino , who performed the anime's current opening theme song, will appear in the special and introduce his favorite episode of the anime, the 1973 episode "Ultra Mixer." A remake of the episode will air on Saturday.

Violinist Chisako Takashima will also appear to talk about her favorite episode, the 2005 episode "The Mood-Changing Orchestra." The episode will air on Saturday with a newly recorded orchestral part. The episode was previously remade in 2015.

The original " Nobita's Dinosaur " story from the manga will once again inspire a new anime, this time in the form of a new episode that will air on Saturday. The episode has already inspired Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Dinosaur , the first film in the franchise , as well as the Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Dinosaur 2006 remake. The title also inspired the most recent film in the franchise , Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Shin Kyōryū ( Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's New Dinosaur ), though the story is completely different from the original manga. That film opened in Japan on August 7.