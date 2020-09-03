Nintendo Announces Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Super Mario Bros. 35 Games, Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. Device

Also: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit games

Nintendo began streaming a Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary Direct presentation on Thursday. The video reveals that Nintendo will release a Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. handheld device, as well as the following games for Nintendo Switch: Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Super Mario Bros. 35, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, and Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit. Nintendo also launched the Super Mario All-Stars game collection as part of the Super NES - Nintendo Switch Online collection on Thursday.

Nintendo will release Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. on November 13. The handheld device will include the Super Mario Bros. and Super Mario Bros. The Lost Levels (known as Super Mario Bros. 2 in Japan) games. The device will also include an updated version of the Game & Watch game Ball, featuring Mario as the main character. The device will have a limited production run.

The Super Mario 3D All-Stars game collection will launch on September 18, and it will include the following games: Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy. The games will have higher resolution than their original versions. Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy will feature a widescreen 16:9 aspect ratio, and Super Mario Galaxy will be compatible with a control scheme of two Joy-Con controllers. There will also be a music player mode with songs from all three games. The game collection will be available physically and digitally until the end of March 2021.

Nintendo will release the Super Mario Bros. 35 online battle game digitally and exclusively to Nintendo Switch Online members on October 1, and the game will be playable until March 31, 2021. The game allows 35 players to play through Super Mario Bros. courses simultaneously, and the last player standing wins the game. The enemies that players defeat are sent to other players' courses.

Nintendo will launch Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, an updated port of the Super Mario 3D World Wii U game, on February 12. The end of the game's trailer previews new content titled Bowser's Fury. The port will feature online multiplayer. Nintendo also revealed that the amiibo figurines of Cat Mario and Cat Peach will launch on the same day as the game. The original Wii U game launched in November 2013.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is a new Mario Kart game that uses a camera to allow players to control a physical Kart and race through custom courses set up in real locations. The game will be available in a Mario set and Luigi set, and it will launch on October 16.

The presentation commemorates the 35th anniversary of the Super Mario Bros. game's original Japanese release, which was on September 13, 1985.