Oresama Teacher Manga Gets Side Story Chapter

This year's 19th issue of Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine revealed on Friday that Izumi Tsubaki will draw a special side story chapter for their Oresama Teacher manga in the magazine's next issue on September 19. The chapter will focus on Mafuyu and Hayasaka, as the pair were the first place in a recent fan poll for pairings, but will also show other characters.

In addition, the manga will have a new drama CD titled "Sono Ato no Hanashi" (After the Story) that will feature Eri Kitamura as Mafuyu and Tomokazu Sugita as Yui.

Viz Media licensed the series in 2010 and began releasing it in English in 2011. The company describes the first volume:

Mafuyu is the no-nonsense, take-charge and hard-hitting leader of her high school gang. But when she gets expelled for being a delinquent, her mother, fed up with her daughter's wayward ways, sends Mafuyu to an isolated school far off in the country. Determined to make the best of the situation and make her mother proud, Mafuyu decides to turn over a new, feminine, well-behaved leaf. But her fighting spirit can't be kept down, and the night before school starts she finds herself defending some guy who's getting beaten up. One slip wouldn't have been a problem, except the guy is…her teacher?! How can Mafuyu learn to be a good girl if her teacher won't let her forget her wicked past?

Tsubaki launched the manga in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine in 2007, and ended it in February 2019. Hakusensha published the manga's 29th and final compiled book volume on August 20. Viz Media published the 27th volume on August 4.