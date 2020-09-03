Sega's Astro City Mini 1/6 Scale Game Cabinet Reveals Final 13 Titles

36-game mini arcade cabinet ships on December 17

Sega and Sega Toys announced the final 13 games for their Astro City Mini 1/6 size arcade game cabinet on Thursday.

The newly announced games are:

Alex Kidd with Stella: The Lost Stars

Arabian Fight

Flicky

My Hero

Puyo Puyo Tsu

Quartet 2

Rad Mobile

Scramble Spirits

Sega Ninja

Sonic Boom

Space Harrier

Stack Columns

Thunder Force AC

The cabinet will ship in Japan on December 17. Sega announced the game cabinet in July. The previously announced titles among the cabinet's 36 games are:

Cotton

Shinobi

Shadow Dancer

Cyber Police ESWAT

Crack Down

Gain Ground

Puyo Puyo

Columns

Bonanza Bros.

Puzzle & Action Ichidant-R

Wonder Boy

Wonder Boy in Monster Land

Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair

Virtua Fighter

Fantasy Zone

Golden Axe

Golden Axe: The Revenge of Death Adder

Alien Storm

Alien Syndrome

Columns II

Puzzle & Action Tant-R

Dark Edge

Altered Beast

The cabinet will be 13 x 17 cm (5.1 x 6.7 inches) in size and 17 cm tall. The packaging will include the cabinet, a USB cable, an HDMI cable, and a users manual. The cabinet retails for 12,800 yen (about US$121) before tax. Players can purchase a separate control pad.

Source: Astro City Mini game cabinet's website via Gematsu