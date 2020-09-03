News
Sega's Astro City Mini 1/6 Scale Game Cabinet Reveals Final 13 Titles

posted on by Jennifer Sherman
36-game mini arcade cabinet ships on December 17

Sega and Sega Toys announced the final 13 games for their Astro City Mini 1/6 size arcade game cabinet on Thursday.

The newly announced games are:

  • Alex Kidd with Stella: The Lost Stars
  • Arabian Fight
  • Flicky
  • My Hero
  • Puyo Puyo Tsu
  • Quartet 2
  • Rad Mobile
  • Scramble Spirits
  • Sega Ninja
  • Sonic Boom
  • Space Harrier
  • Stack Columns
  • Thunder Force AC

The cabinet will ship in Japan on December 17. Sega announced the game cabinet in July. The previously announced titles among the cabinet's 36 games are:

  • Cotton
  • Shinobi
  • Shadow Dancer
  • Cyber Police ESWAT
  • Crack Down
  • Gain Ground
  • Puyo Puyo
  • Columns
  • Bonanza Bros.
  • Puzzle & Action Ichidant-R
  • Wonder Boy
  • Wonder Boy in Monster Land
  • Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair
  • Virtua Fighter
  • Fantasy Zone
  • Golden Axe
  • Golden Axe: The Revenge of Death Adder
  • Alien Storm
  • Alien Syndrome
  • Columns II
  • Puzzle & Action Tant-R
  • Dark Edge
  • Altered Beast

The cabinet will be 13 x 17 cm (5.1 x 6.7 inches) in size and 17 cm tall. The packaging will include the cabinet, a USB cable, an HDMI cable, and a users manual. The cabinet retails for 12,800 yen (about US$121) before tax. Players can purchase a separate control pad.

Source: Astro City Mini game cabinet's website via Gematsu

