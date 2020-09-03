News
Sega's Astro City Mini 1/6 Scale Game Cabinet Reveals Final 13 Titles
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
36-game mini arcade cabinet ships on December 17
Sega and Sega Toys announced the final 13 games for their Astro City Mini 1/6 size arcade game cabinet on Thursday.
The newly announced games are:
- Alex Kidd with Stella: The Lost Stars
- Arabian Fight
- Flicky
- My Hero
- Puyo Puyo Tsu
- Quartet 2
- Rad Mobile
- Scramble Spirits
- Sega Ninja
- Sonic Boom
- Space Harrier
- Stack Columns
- Thunder Force AC
The cabinet will ship in Japan on December 17. Sega announced the game cabinet in July. The previously announced titles among the cabinet's 36 games are:
- Cotton
- Shinobi
- Shadow Dancer
- Cyber Police ESWAT
- Crack Down
- Gain Ground
- Puyo Puyo
- Columns
- Bonanza Bros.
- Puzzle & Action Ichidant-R
- Wonder Boy
- Wonder Boy in Monster Land
- Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair
- Virtua Fighter
- Fantasy Zone
- Golden Axe
- Golden Axe: The Revenge of Death Adder
- Alien Storm
- Alien Syndrome
- Columns II
- Puzzle & Action Tant-R
- Dark Edge
- Altered Beast
The cabinet will be 13 x 17 cm (5.1 x 6.7 inches) in size and 17 cm tall. The packaging will include the cabinet, a USB cable, an HDMI cable, and a users manual. The cabinet retails for 12,800 yen (about US$121) before tax. Players can purchase a separate control pad.