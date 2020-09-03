SUPER HXEROS Manga's 12th Volume Bundles Anime BD

Volume ships in March 2021; volume 11 also has original anime BD in November

The October issue of Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine revealed on Friday that the 12th compiled book volume of Ryōma Kitada 's SUPER HXEROS ( Dokyū Hentai HxEros ) manga will bundle an original anime Blu-ray Disc. The anime Blu-ray Disc will feature a brand new story centering on Shiko and Moena. The 12th volume will ship in Japan on March 4, 2021.

The manga's 11th volume will bundle another original anime Blu-ray Disc. The volume will ship on November 4.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga, and it will release the first volume physically and digitally in February 2021. Seven Seas Entertainment describes the manga:

When the mantis-like aliens known as Kiseichuu descend on Earth, they have one goal: eradicate the human race. They do so by absorbing humans' H-energy--the sexual passion that fuels so many people and keeps the species reproducing! The government has assembled an elite team of superheroes to fight the bugs, aided by technology that allows them to transfer their erotic energy into super powers. High schooler Retto Enjo is recruited onto the team, partnering with four beautiful girls, one of whom is his childhood friend Kirara Hoshino. Though they were once close, they've grown apart in recent years, since Kirara turned distant and aloof after an encounter with the Kiseichuu in her youth. Can Retto save the world, keep his team together, and maybe even melt his childhood friend's newly cold exterior?

Kitada launched the manga in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in April 2017, and Shueisha published the manga's 10th volume on July 3. The manga is inspiring an ongoing television anime that premiered on July 3. Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.