Firefighter! Daigo of Fire Company M Manga Gets New Manga in October

The October issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine revealed on Friday that the Firefighter! Daigo of Fire Company M ( Megumi no Daigo ) manga will have a new manga titled Megumi no Daigo : Kyūkoku no Orange (Firefighter! Daigo of Fire Company M: The Orange of National Salvation) that will launch in the magazine's next issue on October 6. The manga will feature on the next issue's front cover, will have a color opening page, and a 119-page debut chapter.

The website for the magazine is listing that Masahito Soda and Kuro Tomiyama will work on the manga. Kodansha 's Days Neo website listed a recruitment notice in May for an assistant for Soda to work on a new manga serialization on Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine .

Viz Media published all 20 volumes of Soda's original manga, and it describes the story:

Fire, smoke, adrenaline, and fear--when everyone is running to escape from a fire, a few courageous people are running to jump right into the thick of it. Firefighters put their own lives on the line to protect others and Daigo Asahina has always dreamed of becoming one. He's fresh out of the training academy and has been newly assigned to Medaka-Ga-Hama fire station. Cocky and overconfident, Daigo responds to a few calls and is quickly humbled and put in his place--he's still got a lot to learn before he can call himself a true firefighter.

Soda serialized the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine from 1995 to 1999. The manga inspired an anime film adaptation in 2000.

Soda ended the Change! manga last December. Kodansha published the manga's sixth and final volume in the same month. Soda launched the manga in Monthly Shonen Magazine in November 2017.

Soda began The Tenth Prism manga in 2014, and the 12th and final volume shipped in February 2017. Crunchyroll published the manga digitally simultaneously with the Japanese release.

Soda launched his Capeta series in 2003, and he ended it in 2013. The manga won the Kodansha Manga Award in the Best Shōnen Manga category in 2005. The series inspired a 52-episode television anime series in 2005-2006 from Studio Comet .