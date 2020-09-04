News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 24-30
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki debuts at #1
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|PS4
|The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki
|Nihon Falcom
|August 27
|83,680
|83,680
|2
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|53,594
|1,420,027
|3
|NSw
|Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered
|Square Enix
|August 27
|48,957
|48,957
|4
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20
|34,401
|5,628,462
|5
|PS4
|Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered
|Square Enix
|August 27
|30,169
|30,169
|6
|NSw
|Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions
|Nintendo
|August 27
|16,678
|16,678
|7
|NSw
|Jump Force Deluxe Edition
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|August 27
|15,588
|15,588
|8
|PS4
|Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions
|Nintendo
|August 27
|13,828
|13,828
|9
|PS4
|Ghost of Tsushima
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|July 17
|13,226
|375,580
|10
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5
|12,520
|349,010
|11
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|12,136
|3,131,858
|12
|NSw
|eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2020
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|August 27
|7,310
|207,757
|13
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|6,936
|3,717,997
|14
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|6,830
|3,544,763
|15
|NSw
|Paper Mario: The Origami King
|Nintendo
|July 17
|6,432
|238,391
|16
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|6,105
|3,809,943
|17
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|5,715
|1,488,159
|18
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|5,193
|1,538,146
|19
|PS4
|eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2020
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|August 27
|3,765
|174,299
|20
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|3,567
|1,637,054
Source: Famitsu