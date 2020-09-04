News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 24-30

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki debuts at #1

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 PS4 The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki Nihon Falcom August 27 83,680 83,680
2 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 53,594 1,420,027
3 NSw Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Square Enix August 27 48,957 48,957
4 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20 34,401 5,628,462
5 PS4 Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Square Enix August 27 30,169 30,169
6 NSw Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions Nintendo August 27 16,678 16,678
7 NSw Jump Force Deluxe Edition Bandai Namco Entertainment August 27 15,588 15,588
8 PS4 Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions Nintendo August 27 13,828 13,828
9 PS4 Ghost of Tsushima Sony Interactive Entertainment July 17 13,226 375,580
10 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5 12,520 349,010
11 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 12,136 3,131,858
12 NSw eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2020 Bandai Namco Entertainment August 27 7,310 207,757
13 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 6,936 3,717,997
14 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 6,830 3,544,763
15 NSw Paper Mario: The Origami King Nintendo July 17 6,432 238,391
16 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 6,105 3,809,943
17 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 5,715 1,488,159
18 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 5,193 1,538,146
19 PS4 eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2020 Bandai Namco Entertainment August 27 3,765 174,299
20 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 3,567 1,637,054

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 17-23
