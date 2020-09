Japanese Animation TV Ranking, August 24-30

Hiromasa Yonebayashi and Studio Ghibli 's The Secret World of Arrietty film aired on NTV on Friday, August 28 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 10.6% rating.

Hideaki Anno and Khara 's Evangelion: 1.0 You Are [Not] Alone film aired on NHK on Wednesday, August 26 at 11:45 p.m. and it earned a 2.0% rating. The subsequent films Evangelion: 2.0 You Can [Not] Advance and Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo also aired on Thursday (August 27) and Friday (August 28) and earned a 1.8% and 1.7% rating, respectively.

This week's episode of Watashi no Kaseifu Nagisa-san , the live-action series adaptation of Furiko Yotsuhara's Kaseifu no Nagisa-san manga, aired on Tuesday, August 25 at 10:00 p.m., and it earned a 16.7% rating.







The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)