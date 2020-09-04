Live-Action Wotakoi Film Wins Music Award at Fantasia Int'l Film Festival

Montreal's 24th Fantasia International Film Festival awarded the Sandro Forte Award For Best Motion Picture Score to Shiro Sagisu for the live-action film adaptation of Fujita's Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku manga on Thursday.

The film premiered in North America at the virtual film festival, which streamed from August 20 to September 2. The Fantasia International Film Festival describes the film:

Narumi is starting a new job and doing everything she can to hide the fact she is an otaku , but one of her new colleagues is a childhood friend who knows all about her passion for manga and anime. Thanks to the superb chemistry between Mitsuki Takahata (ALMOST A MIRACLE) and Kento Yamazaki (KINGDOM), the unique creativity of writer/director Yūichi Fukuda (HK: FORBIDDEN SUPERHERO), and musical numbers going from J-pop to jazz, WOTAKOI: LOVE IS HARD FOR OTAKU is the perfect immersion into the fascinating world of otaku culture.

The film premiered in Japan on February 7 and debuted at #1 in its opening weekend.

Mitsuki Takahata and Kento Yamazaki starred in the film as Narumi and Hirotaka, respectively. Nanao co-starred in the the film as Hanako Koyanagi, while Takumi Saitou played Tarō Kabakura. Yūichi Fukuda (live-action Gintama ) directed the film. The film was originally slated to open in 2019, but it was delayed to 2020.

Additionally, the Fantasia International Film Festival hosted the Canadian premiere of the live-action film adaptation of the writer Homura Kawamoto and artist Tōru Naomura 's Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler manga. The festival also screened the live-action film adaptation of Osamu Tezuka 's Barbara manga.

Source: Press release