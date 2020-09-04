Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul Film Gets More In-Theater, Virtual Screenings in N. America

Virtual screenings begin on September 18; film screens in theaters on September 14, 16

Sentai Filmworks announced on Friday that it is partnering with select theater operators and technology providers to screen the Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul film in North America. The film will screen in Japanese with English subtitles in select theaters on September 14, and the film will screen in English on September 16. The film will also get virtual screenings for both the subtitled and dubbed versons, starting on September 18.

Sentai Filmworks premiered the movie in select theaters in the U.S. on August 14. The film also screened in Canada the following weekend. The film was scheduled to premiere in the U.S. in April, but it was delayed due to the impact of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Sentai Filmworks describes the story:

Dawn of the Deep Soul continues the epic adventure of plucky Riko and Reg who are joined by their new friend Nanachi. Together they descend into the Abyss' treacherous fifth layer, the Sea of Corpses, and encounter the mysterious Bondrewd, a legendary White Whistle whose shadow looms over Nanachi's troubled past. Bondrewd is ingratiatingly hospitable, but the brave adventurers know things are not always as they seem in the enigmatic Abyss...

The film opened in Japan in January, and ranked at #9 in its opening weekend, earning 102,284,000 yen (about US$929,300) in its first three days. The anime film received 4DX and MX4D screenings and began screening in more theaters in Japan in February.

The 13-episode television anime series based on Akihito Tsukushi 's Made in Abyss manga premiered in Japan in July 2017. Sentai Filmworks licensed the series and released it on Blu-ray Disc in October 2018. The English-subtitled version of the show streamed in the United States on Amazon 's Anime Strike service, and HIDIVE streamed the series outside of the United States. The dub is also streaming on HIDIVE .

The first compilation film for the anime, Made in Abyss: Journey's Dawn ( Made in Abyss: Tabidachi no Yoake ), opened in Japan in January 2019, followed by the second film, Made in Abyss: Wandering Twilight ( Made in Abyss: Hōrō Suru Tasogare ), two weeks later. Sentai Filmworks premiered the first film in Los Angeles in March 2019, before it opened in theaters later that month. Sentai Filmworks premiered the second film in Rosemont, Illinois in May 2019, before it opened in theaters in the United States later that month. Both compilation films are streaming on HIDIVE .

The franchise is getting a sequel project.

Source: Sentai Filmworks