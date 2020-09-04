Maki Fujita Launches Hiiro no Uta Supernatural Suspense Manga in October

Manga centers on girl who has brush with supernatural after losing mother

The October issue of Akita Shoten 's Monthly Princess magazine announced on Friday that Maki Fujita will launch a new "spiritual suspense" manga titled Hiiro no Uta (The Scarlet Malediction) in the magazine's next issue on October 6. The manga centers on Chika, a girl who loses her mother, and soon after encounters supernatural incidents.

Fujita recently ended the Yakusoku wa Toshokan no Katasumi de (The Promise Was Made in the Corner of the Library, pictured at right) manga in the magazine on May 2. Akita Shoten published the manga's fourth and final volume on July 16. Fujita launched the manga in Monthly Princess in March 2019.

ADV Manga previously published two volumes of Fujita's Kids Joker manga. Tokyopop published eight volumes of Fujita's Platinum Garden manga. Go! Comi published four volumes of Fujita's Trill on Eden manga.

