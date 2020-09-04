'Night is Short, Walk on Girl' Anime Film Gets English Dub

GKIDS announced on Friday at the Virtual Crunchyroll Expo event that Masaaki Yuasa 's The Night is Short Walk On, Girl anime film is getting an English dub that will stream on Crunchyroll in early 2021. The company will reveal more details at a later date.

GKIDS and Shout! Factory released the anime film on a Blu-ray Disc and DVD combo pack in January 2019.

Fathom Events and GKIDS screened the film in August 2018. All screenings were in Japanese with English subtitles. The film earned more than US$350,979 at the U.S. box office.

The film, which adapts Tomihiko Morimi 's ( The Eccentric Family , The Tatami Galaxy ) novel of the same name, opened in Japan in April 2017. The story takes place in Kyoto, and follows an upperclassman (" Sempai ") who falls in love with his underclassman ("Girl with Black Hair") and tries to get her attention.

The film won the Grand Prize for Features award at the Ottawa International Film Festival in September 2017 and the Animation of the Year award at the 41st annual Japan Academy Prizes in March 2018.