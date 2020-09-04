Shout! Factory, Anime Limited License Bartender Anime for N. America

Digital, BD release in 2021

Shout! Factory and Anime Limited announced on Friday that the companies have acquired the North American license for the television anime adaptation of writer Araki Joh and illustrator Kenji Nagatomo 's Bartender manga. The anime will launch digitally "across major entertainment platforms" and as a 15th Anniversary Collector's Edition Blu-ray Disc set in 2021.

Anime Limited outlined the contents of its U.K. release of the 15th Anniversary Collector's Edition Blu-ray Disc set at its Cloud Matsuri panel on May 30. The set will include the entire anime series, nine cocktail recipe cards (as the original Japanese release did), and set of four drink coasters.

The 11-episode television anime premiered in Japan in October 2006. Masaki Watanabe directed the series at Palm Studio . Yasuhiro Imagawa wrote the scripts and was in charge of series composition. Hirotaka Kinoshita designed the characters. Shigemi Ikeda was the art director. Kaoruko Ohtake composed the music.

Shueisha started serializing the original manga in its Super Jump magazine in 2004. The 21st and final compiled book volume shipped in February 2012.

The manga inspired a live-action television adaptation starring Ryū Sasakura that debuted in Japan in January 2011.

Source: Press release