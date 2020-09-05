Mangamo Manga Subscription App Adds Deathdeus, My Evil Stepbrother, Erementar Gerade

The staff of the Mangamo app announced on Saturday during a panel at the Virtual Crunchyroll Expo event that the company has released four new manga on its subscription service. The first two titles of the following new additions are debuting in English on the service:

Title: DEATHDEUS: Hero of the Dead

Author: Mori Kotaro

Description: DEATHDEUS: Hero of the Dead is the exciting new shonen manga from Mori Kotaro, the artist for the manga adaptation of the famed Gurren Lagann . In this post-apocalyptic action tale, humanity is plagued by the undead Reversed, and no one can stand against them. No one except Shion-chan, a high school girl from another time, and she'll resurrect this rotten world with her maiden fists!



Title: My Evil Stepbrother

Author: Tomu Shinonome

Description: My Evil Stepbrother by Tomu Shinonome spans the genres of drama, high school and real life and tells the story of Satono, the lonely daughter of a mom who is always working. She's so afraid of being left alone, she self-isolates to prevent anyone from leaving her. When her mom suddenly remarries, she gains an older stepbrother, Ryo, who only wants to hang out with his friends. All Satono wants is a family, but can this pair work out their differences?



Title: Erementar Gerade and Erementar Gerade : Flag of Blue Sky

Author: Mayumi Azuma

Description: Erementar Gerade , the shonen action/sci fi manga by Mayumi Azuma , launched the hugely popular anime franchise . During a routine raid, sky pirate Coud Van Giruet discovers a most unusual bounty: Ren, an “Edel Raid” and a living weapon. When Ren is captured by Beazon, an evil Edel Raid dealer, Coud quickly realizes that Ren is even more prized than he first thought. Ren's only chance of rescue lies with Coud and the agents of Arc Aile. Find the complete 96-chapter series on the Mangamo app, plus the sequel series, Erementar Gerade : Flag of Blue Sky .



Mangamo is a mobile manga subscription service that gives readers ad-free unlimited access to legally licensed and professionally localized titles. The app launched in the U.S. and Canada on April 15 for iOS devices. The company announced at its panel at the Anime Expo Lite online event on July 3 that it will launch an Android version, and plans to launch the app in other territories. A subscription costs US$4.99 per month and subscribers can access a 30-day free trial.

Source: Press release