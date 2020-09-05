Right Stuf Unveils The Irresponsible Captain Tylor BD Release, Interspecies Reviewers Anime License

Both works to release in 2021

Right Stuf announced during its panel at the Virtual Crunchyroll Expo event on Saturday that it will release a "Collector's Ultra Edition" Blu-ray Disc release (seen below) for The Irresponsible Captain Tylor anime on April 1, 2021. Right Stuf will also release the Interspecies Reviewers anime on Blu-ray Disc in 2021. Right Stuf will release The Irresponsible Captain Tylor anime through its Nozomi Entertainment label, and will release Interspecies Reviewers under its Critical Mass label.

Right Stuf 's "Collector's Ultra Edition" of The Irresponsible Captain Tylor will contain all 26 episodes of the 1993 anime, as well as the 10 episode OVA . The release will also include a hardback art book that will contain artwork, stories, and staff interviews. As pre-orders for the release increase, Right Stuf will add more content to the release. Such content includes a new short story by original creator Hitoshi Yoshioka , an interview with composer Kenji Kawai , and the production blog from the Japanese LD release written by lead voice actor Koji Tsujitani.

Right Stuf describes the anime:

Earth's Fate Depends on One Man. But is he a Total Idiot? Or a Complete Genius? From director Kōichi Mashimo ( .HACK//SIGN , AVENGER, SORCERER HUNTERS ) and character designer Tomohiro Hirata ( LAST EXILE , URUSEI YATSURA , TRINITY BLOOD ) comes one of anime's most beloved action/comedies: THE IRRESPONSIBLE CAPTAIN TYLOR ! This masterful blend of humor, adventure and drama has been a smash hit in countries all over the world! Shortly after enlisting in the prestigious United Planets Space Force, Tylor experiences a bizarrely meteoric rise through the ranks placing him as Captain of the Destroyer Soyokaze. He's excited to accept his new post, but little does he realize that the Soyokaze is just a dumping ground for misfits and other eccentrics that the military can't figure out what to do with. Fortunately for Tylor, he'd never planned on working very hard anyway, so it's a perfect fit!

Yoshioka's Uchū Ichi no Musekinin Otoko (The Most Irresponsible Man in Space) novels inspired The Irresponsible Captain Tylor television anime in 1993, as well as a 10-episode OAV series that ran from 1994 to 1996. Right Stuf offered the original television anime in individual VHS and DVDs from 1998-2005, and also offered the OAV on DVD in 2001. Right Stuf re-released the series and OVA on DVD in 2009, and again in 2013.

Yoshioka's novels inspired a new spinoff television anime titled The Irresponsible Galaxy Tylor ( Musekinin Galaxy Tylor ). The series premiered in July 2017, and Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

The television anime of Amahara and masha 's Interspecies Reviewers ( Ishuzoku Reviewers ) manga premiered in Japan on January 11, and aired 12 episodes.

The over-the-air channel Tokyo MX announced on February 7 that it canceled its airing of the anime at the behest of the Tokyo Metropolitan Television channel company's management. The Sun TV channel in Kobe also announced that it canceled its airing for a similar reason.

The "regular" version of the anime aired on the over-the-air channels KBS Kyoto , Biwako Broadcasting, and Gifu Broadcasting , and the satellite channel BS11 . The "unedited" version of the show aired on the premium subscription network AT-X .

Funimation removed the series from its streaming service on January 31, stating, "After careful consideration, we determined that this series falls outside of our standards." The company stated it decided to take down the series altogether instead of altering the content. Amazon Prime Video removed both the English-dubbed and English-subtitled versions of the anime in the first week of February.

Yuki Ogawa ( FLCL Progressive , Miru Tights ) directed the anime at Passione . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime , Dropkick on My Devil! , Girls' Last Tour ) was in charge of series composition. Makoto Uno ( Witchblade , The Qwaser of Stigmata , High School DxD Hero ) designed the characters. Kotone Uchihigashi composed the music. Voice cast members Junji Majima , Yūsuke Kobayashi , and Miyu Tomita performed both the opening theme song "Ikōze☆Paradise" and the ending theme song "Hanabira Ondo."