Yen Press to Release Date A Live, Do You Like the Nerdy Nurse?, 7 More Manga/Novels

Also: Love and Heart, Days on Fes, The Girl Without a Face, I Can't Reach You, Play it Cool, Guys, Penguin Gentlemen manga ; Virgin Road novel

Yen Press announced nine manga and light novel licenses and releases during its Virtual Crunchyroll Expo panel on Saturday. All of the titles are slated for release in February 2021.

Title: Do You Like the Nerdy Nurse? (Hokenshitsu no Otaku Onee-san wa Suki Desu ka?) manga

Creator: Arata Kawabata

Summary: The beauty in the nurse's office is a secret nerd (who doesn't hide it very well). Nijiko Momoyama is the the newly appointed school nurse. But beneath her gorgeous façade lies an unmistakable love for all things geeky…! Do You Like the Nerdy Nurse? is a romantic comedy manga that includes many fun otaku references in addition to a very pretty nurse.

Yen Press will publish the entire series in one standalone volume.





Title: Love and Heart (Koi to Shinzō) manga

Creator: Chitose Kaido

Summary: Sure, university freshman Yagisawa has a lot on her plate, but the last thing she expected to add was a surprise male roommate! Handsome Haruma claims to be a childhood friend, but for some reason, Yagisawa doesn't remember him at all, and his history isn't the only oddity—disturbing things begin to happen and Yagisawa may really be in over her head! Love and Heart is a manga series that falls under the category of shojo horror, a subgenre that has rarely made its way to English.





Title: Days on Fes manga

Creator: Kanato Oka

Summary: When high schooler Kanade Sora takes her classmate Otoha Yamana to their first rock festival, the experience is greater than they can even imagine. It's a new life of rocking out!





Title: The Girl Without a Face (Kao ga Nai Onnna no Ko) manga

Creator: Tearontaron

Summary: Her boyfriend thinks she's the cutest girl around, but her expressions can be a bit hard to read… The Girl Without a Face is a cute yet eccentric manga about a boy and his faceless girlfriend. With horror elements, such as the presence of yokai, and a slice-of-life storyline, The Girl Without a Face appeals to fans of both categories of manga.





Title: I Can't Reach You (Kimi ni wa Todokanai.) manga

Creator: Mika

Summary: The differences between Yamato and Kakeru couldn't be more obvious. Yamato gets good grades, while Kakeru's are less than average. And while Yamato is very attractive, Kakeru's looks are perfectly average. Not a problem—unless you're in love with your childhood best friend…How in the world can Kakeru make Yamato look at him when Yamato is completely out of his league?! I Can't Reach You is a sweet boys' love series, one that tells the tale of a budding romance between two friends with a well paced slice-of-life story.





Title: Play it Cool, Guys (Cool Doji Danshi) manga

Creator: Kokone Nata

Summary: Enter: a bunch of cool guys who look like they got that unapproachable swag. But let's be real—that's not the true them. They're just a bunch of dorks who've got the act down pat. So sit back, grab some popcorn and enjoy watching a bunch of goofy guys try to look cool all day every day. Play it Cool, Guys is a fun collection of stories featuring guys that are equal parts cool and equal parts adorably awkward.

Yen Press is publishing the manga in full color, as it was originally released in Japan.





Title: Penguin Gentlemen (Penguin Shinshi) manga

Creator: Kishi Ueno

Summary: In a certain secret bar, the “Penguin Gentlemen” work, wearing their long tailed tuxedos. “You say it's cute how penguins waddle around? Hmph. We're not just cute! We're dandy, sexy, and marvelous!”





Title: Virgin Road (Shokei Shōjo no Ikiru Michi) novel

Creator: Mato Sato (story), Nilitsu (art)

Summary: The Lost Ones are wanderers who come here from a distant world known as "Japan." No one knows how or why they leave their homes. The only thing that is certain is that they bring disaster and calamity. The duty of exterminating them without remorse falls to Menou, a young Executioner. When she meets Akari, it seems like just another job...until she discovers it's impossible to kill this girl! And when Menou begins to search for a way to defeat this immortality, Akari is more than happy to tag along! So begins a journey that will change Menou forever... In addition to being an intriguing addition to the ever popular isekai genre of light novels, Virgin Road is an intriguing release due to the fact that it includes elements not commonly seen in light novels released in English—a female protagonist and a yuri storyline.





Title: Date A Live novel

Creator: Koushi Tachibana (story), Tsunako (art)

Summary: Shidou Itsuka has a problem. The world has been racked by massive quakes of an unknown source for years now, though life goes on. Then one day, Shidou's calm life ends forever when in the middle of a quake in his city, he meets a girl who's apparently a spirit-and the cause of all the destruction! When a team arrives to eliminate the threat, Shidou becomes embroiled in a war to protect these spirits-by making them fall in love with him?!

The novel series inspired three television anime season since 2013, with a fourth season announced earlier this year.





Source: Press release