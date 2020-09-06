Mr. Osomatsu Anime's 3rd Season Reveals Theme Song Artist, Visual, October 12 Premiere

The official website for the Mr. Osomatsu ( Osomatsu-san ) television anime announced the theme song artist, main visual, and October 12 premiere on Sunday for the show's third season.

The anime will premiere on TV Tokyo , TV Osaka , and TV Aichi on October 12. The show will also air on AT-X on October 15. AŌP are returning to perform the opening theme song "nice to NEET you!."

Eiji Abiko , an animation director on the first season, is replacing Naoyuki Asano as the new season's character designer. Director Yōichi Fujita and series script supervisor and writer Shū Matsubara are returning from the previous seasons at Studio Pierrot . Besides the sextuplets' voice actors, the other cast members are returning as well.

The Mr. Osomatsu television anime is inspired by Fujio Akatsuka 's original Osomatsu-kun manga and "high tension comedy" TV anime, which centers on the Matsuno household with six naughty and mischievous sons (who are sextuplets). All of the sextuplets, including the eldest Osomatsu, are all in love with the same girl, Totoko. The original Osomatsu-kun series followed the family when the sons were 10 years old. Mr. Osomatsu re-imagines the original manga and TV anime with the sextuplets as adults.

The first Mr. Osomatsu anime season premiered in October 2015, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The second Mr. Osomatsu anime season premiered in Japan on TV Tokyo and TV Aichi in October 2017. The series also inspired a film and various videos.

Viz Media acquired the digital streaming, electronic sell-through, home video, and merchandise rights for the Mr. Osomatsu anime, including the second season. Viz Media is releasing the anime with an English dub.