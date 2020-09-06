News
Project Scard Franchise Gets Scar on the Praeter Anime by GoHands in January 2021
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official website for Frontier Works' Project Scard franchise announced on Sunday that the franchise is getting a television anime adaptation that will premiere in January 2021 on MBS, TBS, and BS-TBS' "Animeism" programming block. The anime is titled Project Scard: Praeter no Kizu (Project Scard: Scar on the Praeter).
The anime stars: (not all name romanizations are confirmed)
- Arthur Lounsbery as Yamato Kai
- Atsushi Kousaka as Eiji Arashiba
- Shōya Chiba as Kazuma Arashiba
- Junya Enoki as Kagami Sakishima
- Takeaki Masuyama as Ran Washimine
- Sho Nogami as Jin Karasue
- Taku Yashiro as Kouga Tatsuma
- Tasuku Hatanaka as Itsuki Torataka
- Katsumi Fukuhara as Hokuto Kurama
- Kenjiro Tsuda as Hræsvelgr Sakiyo
- Yōji Ueda as Morrigan Sakiyo
GoHands and Frontier Works are credited with the original work, and GoHands is animating the series. Shingo Suzuki (K, K: Return of Kings, W'z) is directing the anime and designing the characters. Tamazo Yanagi (Hand Shakers, W'z) is writing the scripts, and Conisch (Hetalia The Beautiful World, Linebarrels of Iron) and GOON TRAX (Hand Shakers, W'z) are composing the music.
Other staff members include:
- Chief Animation Directors: Makoto Furuta, Keiji Tani
- Mecha Designer: Hiroshi Okubo
- Main Animators: Takayuki Uchida, Hiroshi Okubo
- Art Director: Ken Naito
- Director of Photography: Shinnosuke Takesada
- Sound Director: Hisashi Muramatsu
- Sound Production: Glovision
The franchise's story is set in the fictional "Akatsuki special ward" of Tokyo, formed as a "lawless" independent state after the Akatsuki rebellion overthrew the ward's corporate masters. Maintaining order over the ward are three organizations — Helios, Artemis, and the Public Safety Bureau — who all employ agents known as "Scard." These agents are marked with Divine Tattoos that grant them the power to turn away any bullet or blade, making them virtually invulnerable.
Yui Kuroe, who previously drew four manga for GoHands' K franchise, is launching a manga titled Project Scard ~Kemono-tachi no Seigi~ (The Justice of Beasts) in Kodansha's Shonen Magazine Edge on September 17.
The franchise also includes drama CDs, character songs, and voice actor livestream programs.
Sources: Project Scard's website, Frontier Works' YouTube channel