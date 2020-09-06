Singer-Songwriter Ami Sakaguchi to Perform New Ending Theme for Boruto Anime

New theme debuts in October

This year's 40th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that singer-songwriter Ami Sakaguchi ( Smile Down the Runway theme song) will perform the new ending theme song for the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime starting in October. The new theme song is titled "Central."

New episodes of the anime were delayed beginning on May 3 due to the state of emergency declared against the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The show was scheduled to air its 155th episode on that day, but instead began rerunning the show from the first episode. The anime resumed with new episodes beginning on July 5, and entered the previously announced "Kara Shidō-hen" (Kara Begins Arc) on July 19 with the 157th episode. The new arc features new cast members: Tetsuya Kakihara as Deepa, Chō as Victor, and Kenjiro Tsuda as Jigen.

The Boruto: Naruto Next Generations television anime premiered in Japan on TV Tokyo in April 2017, and originally aired on Wednesdays at 5:55 p.m. The series moved to a new timeslot on Thursdays at 7:25 p.m. in May 2018, and then moved again to a new timeslot on Sundays at 5:30 p.m. in October 2018.

Viz Media is simulcasting the series on Hulu as it airs in Japan, and Crunchyroll is also streaming the anime. The anime began airing on Adult Swim 's Toonami block in September 2018. Viz Media is releasing the anime on home video.

The anime is based on Ukyō Kodachi and Mikie Ikemoto 's Boruto sequel manga, which launched in Weekly Shonen Jump in May 2016. The manga moved to Shueisha 's V Jump magazine in July 2019.