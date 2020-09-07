Boruto, Rock Lee Anime Listed as Airing on Canadian French-language Channel UNIS TV

Broadcasts start on September 12

The official website of Canadian French-language channel UNIS TV is listing that the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Naruto Spin-Off: Rock Lee & His Ninja Pals anime will begin airing on September 12. Naruto Spin-Off: Rock Lee & His Ninja Pals will premiere at 8:00 a.m. EDT, and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will debut at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

The Naruto Spin-Off: Rock Lee & His Ninja Pals premiered in Japan in April 2012. The television series adapts Kenji Taira 's Rock Lee no Seishun Full-Power Ninden gag comedy manga, which centers on the secondary Naruto character Rock Lee. The " SD " in the title stands for "Sugoi Doryoku," or "Super Determined." (" SD " traditionally means " super-deformed .") Crunchyroll streamed the anime in several countries as it aired in Japan.

Studio Pierrot , which also produced the main Naruto anime, animated the series. Masahiko Murata ( Serial Experiments Lain episode director) directed the first half of the series, and Gorou Sessha ( Toradora! key animator, InuYasha key animator) directed the second half.

The Boruto: Naruto Next Generations television anime premiered in Japan in April 2017. The anime is based on Ukyō Kodachi and Mikie Ikemoto 's Boruto sequel manga, which launched in Weekly Shonen Jump in May 2016.

New episodes of the anime were delayed beginning on May 3 due to the state of emergency declared against the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The show was scheduled to air its 155th episode on that day, but instead began rerunning the show from the first episode. The anime resumed with new episodes beginning on July 5, and entered the previously announced "Kara Shidō-hen" (Kara Begins Arc) on July 19 with the 157th episode.

Viz Media is simulcasting the series on Hulu as it airs in Japan, and Crunchyroll is also streaming the anime. The anime began airing on Adult Swim 's Toonami block in September 2018. Additionally, Viz Media is releasing the anime on home video.

Thanks to jlaking for the news tip.