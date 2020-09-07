Impossibility Defense Manga Ends in 12th Volume in Early 2021

Manga about perfect criminal launched in 2013, inspired live-action film in February 2018

The 11th volume of Yūya Kanzaki and Arata Miyatsuki 's Funōhan ( Impossibility Defense ) manga revealed on August 19 that the manga will end with the manga's 12th volume, which will ship in early spring 2021.

The suspense manga centers on Tadashi Usobuki, a man who wears a black suit and is able to kill others through the power of suggestion and by warping their thoughts. Although Tadashi often appears at the scene of the crime of these unnatural deaths, no one is able to prosecute him because police can never find any proof.

Kanzaki and Miyatsuki launched the manga in Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine in 2013.

The manga inspired a live-action film adaptation in February 2018, as well as a four-episode mini-series adaptation that premiered on dTV in December 2017.