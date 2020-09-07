Violet Evergarden Anime Film Gets 3 Bonus Novellas for Theatergoers

Film opens in Japan on September 18

The staff for Kyoto Animation 's Violet Evergarden: The Movie anime film announced on Monday that theatergoers at participating theaters will receive one of three random new novellas by original author Kana Akatsuki . The three novellas are titled "Benedict Blue's Violet," "Oscar's Little Angel," and " Violet Evergarden If" (covers seen respectively below). Akiko Takase , who drew the illustrations for the original novels, and was also the character designer and chief animation director throughout all of the Violet Evergarden anime thus far, drew the covers.









The film will open in Japan on September 18. The film's official website announced on April 6 that Kyoto Animation postponed the film's opening in Japan due to concerns over the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The film was slated to open in Japan on April 24. This is the second delay for the film, as it was originally slated for a January 10, 2020 opening in Japan.

Singer TRUE will return to perform the film's theme song "WILL."

The franchise 's separate side-story anime, titled Violet Evergarden I: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll ( Violet Evergarden Gaiden: Eien to Jidō Shuki Ningyō ), opened in theaters in Japan last September, and it screened for at least five weeks. The film eventually earned a cumulative total of 641,980,500 yen (about US$5.98 million). Netflix debuted the anime on April 2.

The anime held its world premiere as planned at the AnimagiC convention in Mannheim, Germany last August. The AnimagiC organizers said that they continued the screening "at the express request of the studio."

Kyoto Animation 's television anime adaptation of author Kana Akatsuki and illustrator Akiko Takase 's Violet Evergarden novels premiered on television in Japan and on Netflix in some territories in January 2018. The anime launched on Netflix in the United States in April 2018.

Source: Comic Natalie