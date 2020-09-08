As the Gods Will's Akeji Fujimura Launches New Manga

New October manga is part of Tokoshie × Bullet sci-fi project

Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine 's editor Suzuki revealed on Twitter on Monday that Akeji Fujimura will launch the Tokoshie × Bullet Shinminato Kōbōsen-hen (Eternity × Bullet: Shinminato Battle Chapter) manga in the magazine on October 5. The manga is part of the Tokoshie × Bullet multimedia project based on creator group Morion Airline's original work. The project's official website began streaming a teaser video for the project, and Suzuki revealed images from the manga.

Manga creator Gendō will also launch the Tokoshie × Bullet -Kaijū Gakuen- (Eternity × Bullet: Monster Academy) manga in the November issue of Kodansha 's Good! Afternoon magazine on October 7. The story is set in Tokyo in 2040 when male high school student Tsukimi encounters a transfer student who brings monsters.

The project is a collaboration between Kodansha , Bandai Namco Arts , and 8million.

In the project's story, unidentified giant weapons destroy the world's metropolises in 2029. The masterminds behind the destruction are known as Tokoshie. The Tokoshie call themselves weapons as they take over the streets with their overwheming powers. Then, they vanish. A decade later ...

A certain military enterprise develops a battle drone that can fight the Tokoshie. A certain wealthy person goes underground to seek the Tokoshie's secret to living forever. A certain girl embarks on the path to battle with the Tokoshie, her parents' enemy. This is the chronicle of the long fight between humanity and humanity's foe Tokoshie.

Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Fujimura published their As the Gods Will ( Kami-sama no Iu Toori ) manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine from 2011 to 2012. They then launched a sequel series titled As the Gods Will: The Second Series ( Kami-sama no Iu Toori Ni ) in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2013. The manga ended in December 2016. Crunchyroll simultaneously published chapters online along with the Japanese release, and Kodansha Comics released all 21 compiled volumes digitally.

Kami-sama no Iu Toori inspired a live-action film directed by Takashi Miike in 2014.

Kaneshiro and Fujimura launched their new manga Gnoshros in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in July 2017. Fujimura and Takeshi Nozawa then launched a new manga titled Aishitemasu, Kyōko-san (I Love You, Kyōko-san) in Young Magazine the Third in May 2019.