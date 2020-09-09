Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction Manga Gets 3D Anime Promo

Kohta Morie directed video in collaboration with Mouse Computer's DAIV brand

PC maker Mouse Computer began streaming a 3D anime promotional video for Inio Asano 's Dead Dead Demon's Dededededestruction manga on Wednesday. Mouse Computer's DAIV brand collaborated with director Kohta Morie ("Pinocchio" short in Force of Will the Movie animated film) and Asano to produce the video.

The DAIV brand of "PCs by creators for creators" is reportedly a long-time favorite of Asano.

Asano's manga began its most recent hiatus in August, and the series will resume in winter.

The series revolves around the strange everyday life of the very ordinary high school girl Kadode Koyama, her friend Ouran Nakagawa, and others in a world where a giant mothership has appeared over Tokyo.

Asano launched the series in Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine in April 2014. Shogakukan shipped the manga's ninth volume on December 26. Asano has put the manga on hiatus often since July 2014.

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English. Viz Media published Asano's previous series Solanin , What a wonderful world! , and Goodnight Punpun . Fantagraphics Books published Asano's horror manga Nijigahara Holograph in 2014, and Vertical Comics published Asano's A Girl on the Shore manga in 2016.