Fudanshi Shōkan Boys-Love Isekai Comedy Manga Gets Net Mini Anime

Futabasha debuted the first episode of a new mini-anime net series for Moe Fujisaki's Fudanshi Shōkan: Isekai de Shinjū ni Hameraremashita (Fudanshi Summoning: I Got Laid by a Divine Beast on an Alternate World) manga on Thursday. The new anime commemorates the release of the manga's second volume on the same day. It stars Haruki Ishiya as Kotone Aizuhara and Takuya Satō as Nagi.

A new episode will debut every Thursday for three more weeks, for a total of four episodes.

The manga's story centers on Kotone Aizuhara, a fudanshi (a male fan of boys-love manga, similar to female fujoshi fans) who dies after getting run over by a truck while buying BL manga. He is transported into an alternate world, where a divine serpent in the form of a man named Nagi greets him. Nagi tells Kotone that they need to have sex so that Nagi can assume his higher dragon form.