Funimation Adds Saekano, Asterisk War, Mekakucity Actors Anime

Funimation announced on Tuesday that it has added the Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend , The Asterisk War: The Academy City on the Water (both seasons), Mekaku City Actors , Plastic Memories , and Vividred Operation from Aniplex of America .

Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend , Mekaku City Actors , and Plastic Memories , will be available with English subtitles in the United States and Canada.

The Asterisk War: The Academy City on the Water and Vividred Operation will be available with subtitles and a dub in the United States and Canada.

Source: Funimation