Funimation Adds Saekano, Asterisk War, Mekakucity Actors Anime
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Plastic Memories, Vividred Operation also added
Funimation announced on Tuesday that it has added the Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend, The Asterisk War: The Academy City on the Water (both seasons), Mekaku City Actors, Plastic Memories, and Vividred Operation from Aniplex of America.
Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend, Mekaku City Actors, and Plastic Memories, will be available with English subtitles in the United States and Canada.
The Asterisk War: The Academy City on the Water and Vividred Operation will be available with subtitles and a dub in the United States and Canada.
