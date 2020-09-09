Ketsumeishi Performs Crayon Shin-chan Anime's New Opening Song

New song "Superstar" debuts on October 3

The official website for the Crayon Shin-chan television anime revealed on Wednesday that Ketsumeishi will perform the new opening theme song "Superstar" for the anime. The new song will debut in the anime on October 3.

The group previously performed the theme song for the franchise 's 2016 film Crayon Shin-chan Bakusui! Yumemi World Dai Totsugeki .

Crayon Shin-chan premiered in April 1992, and moved to Friday evening in October 2004. In October last year, the Crayon Shin-chan and Doraemon anime series moved to Saturdays after 15 years of airing on Fridays. Both anime are part of a new Saturday programming block named "Anime Time," which airs every Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Crayon Shin-chan will have new collaborations, in the vein of the crossovers it has had in the past with Aibou, Kamen Rider , Terminator, Pirates of the Carribbean, and other popular franchises.