2nd Half of Taeko no Nichijo Anime Season 2 Premieres in October

The staff for the second anime season of Sorosoro Tanigawa 's Taeko no Nichijō ( Taeko's Everyday Life ) manga announced on Thursday that the second half of the season will premiere on Tokyo MX in October. As with the first half, the second half will air a new one-minute episode every weekday at 5:59 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The first half premiered on July 1.

A real-life company employee named Tanaka, who lives in the outskirts of Tokyo, is reprising her role as the title character Taeko. Aimi is returning to voice Asami, Taeko's friend. Cast members Shūta Morishima , Hikaru Tohno , and Risa Tsumugi are also returning for the second half of the season.

The previous 26-episode series premiered on ABC TV and Tokyo MX last October and aired through March earlier this year. The anime is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video , d Anime ( Docomo Anime Store ), and U-NEXT in Japan. Tanigawa directed the anime, and ABC TV and DLE are credited for production.

The manga centers on the titular Taeko Shinbō, an office worker who is always patient and greets everything that comes her way with cheer.

Tanigawa debuted the manga on Twitter in 2015, and then began publishing it in Sankei Living Shimbunsha's City Living magazine in 2016. DLE Publishing released the third compiled book volume on March 3.

Source: Comic Natalie