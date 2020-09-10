Discotek Licenses Dancouga, Lupin III: Twilight Gemini, A Thousand & One Nights Anime, More

Discotek Media announced on Wednesday that it has licensed the Dancouga , Lupin III: The Secret of Twilight Gemini , A Thousand & One Nights , Big Order , and Hanasakeru Seishōnen anime. All of these releases will ship on Blu-ray Disc on November 24.

Dancouga will be available with English subtitles. The release will include all 38 television anime episodes as well as the Dancougar: Requiem for Victims and Dancougar: Blazing Epilogue original video anime ( OVA ) projects.

Lupin III: The Secret of Twilight Gemini will be available with English subtitles and the original English dub . The release will include translation notes, a credits collection, and an edited version of the dub .

A Thousand & One Nights will be available with English subtitles and the original English dub . The release includes a documentary of the restoration of the "lost" English dub , a commentary track with Helen McCarthy , an interview with director Eiichi Yamamoto , trailers, and an art gallery.

Big Order will be available with English subtitles, and includes the uncensored version of the anime and the interactive OVA .

Hanasakeru Seishōnen will be available with English subtitles. The release will include all 39 episodes.