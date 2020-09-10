News
Discotek Licenses Dancouga, Lupin III: Twilight Gemini, A Thousand & One Nights Anime, More
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Discotek Media announced on Wednesday that it has licensed the Dancouga, Lupin III: The Secret of Twilight Gemini, A Thousand & One Nights, Big Order, and Hanasakeru Seishōnen anime. All of these releases will ship on Blu-ray Disc on November 24.
Dancouga will be available with English subtitles. The release will include all 38 television anime episodes as well as the Dancougar: Requiem for Victims and Dancougar: Blazing Epilogue original video anime (OVA) projects.
Lupin III: The Secret of Twilight Gemini will be available with English subtitles and the original English dub. The release will include translation notes, a credits collection, and an edited version of the dub.
A Thousand & One Nights will be available with English subtitles and the original English dub. The release includes a documentary of the restoration of the "lost" English dub, a commentary track with Helen McCarthy, an interview with director Eiichi Yamamoto, trailers, and an art gallery.
Big Order will be available with English subtitles, and includes the uncensored version of the anime and the interactive OVA.
Hanasakeru Seishōnen will be available with English subtitles. The release will include all 39 episodes.